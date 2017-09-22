McCain says he cannot vote for Graham-Cassidy bill

Paul Morigi/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., said in a statement Friday afternoon that he cannot support the Graham-Cassidy health care bill.

“I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal. I believe we could do better working together — Republicans and Democrats — and have not yet really tried,” he said in a statement. “Nor could I support it without knowing how much it will cost, how it will affect insurance premiums, and how many people will be helped or hurt by it.”

He added, “Without a full CBO score, which won’t be available by the end of the month, we won’t have reliable answers to any of those questions.

“I take no pleasure in announcing my opposition. Far from it. The bill’s authors are my dear friends, and I think the world of them. I know they are acting consistently with their beliefs and sense of what is best for the country. So am I.

“I hope that in the months ahead, we can join with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to arrive at a compromise solution that is acceptable to most of us, and serves the interests of Americans as best we can.”

