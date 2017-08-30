McCain will return to Senate next week following treatment in Arizona: 'This country needs my father now more than ever,' says daughter

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Sen. John McCain will return to Washington next week following the conclusion of the Senate’s four-week recess, during which he underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatments at

the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix for an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“Senator McCain will return to the U.S. Senate next week as Congress begins a new legislative session and looks forward to continuing his work for the people of Arizona and the nation,” the

Republican lawmaker’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

McCain, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is expected to lead debate on a defense policy bill.

Following the announcement of McCain’s return, daughter Meghan tweeted, “This country needs my father now more than ever.”

McCain celebrated his 81st birthday on Tuesday, tweeting, “Thank you for all the birthday messages! It’s been wonderful celebrating with family in #Arizona doing the things we love most.”

Thank you for all the birthday messages! It’s been wonderful celebrating with family in #Arizona doing the things we love most. pic.twitter.com/QLe4f2tROR — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 29, 2017

On Aug. 18, Meghan announced that her father completed his first round of treatment, tweeting, “My father completed first round radiation/chemo. His resilience & strength is incredible. Fight goes on, here’s to small wins.” Later that day, McCain tweeted a photo with the staff at the Mayo Clinic.

Thank you to the wonderful team @MayoClinic – we appreciate everything you do! pic.twitter.com/2eMV6NMSV8 — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 19, 2017

While in Arizona, McCain has spent a lot of time hiking with his family. And on Aug. 19, McCain tweeted a photo of Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. and former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn. — previously

dubbed “The Three Amigos” by retired general David Petraeus — in Arizona’s Oak Creek Canyon, where they went hiking and waded in water.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.