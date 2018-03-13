McComb Examines Auxiliary Police Force

3/13/18 – 6:55 A.M.

McComb might establish an auxiliary police force in the near future. Council heard the first reading of an ordinance on the subject Monday night. If council approves the measure, the McComb police chief could add two or three auxiliary officers to his department.

Village officials say auxiliary officers could do things like work high school sporting events.

Police Chief Greg Smith says the volunteer officers would get certifications before going to work.

