McComb Gets $20,000 Park Grant From AARP
McComb is getting donations to make improvements at the village park. The Courier reports AARP is giving the village $20,000. The money will pay for two new drinking fountains, park benches, and playground equipment for special needs children.
The AARP is holding a grant ceremony at 4 p.m. on Thursday in the village park near the first shelter house.
The McComb area Heat and Soul group is also giving an additional $2,000 for park improvements.
MORE: The Courier