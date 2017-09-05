McComb Man Accused Of Ramming Water Dispensary

9/5/17 – 5:31 A.M.

A McComb man faces a misdemeanor charge after he apparently rammed a water dispensary station in the village last week. The Courier reports 22-year-old Taylor Knopf allegedly left the scene of the crash. Police in the village say Knopf hit the Northwestern Water and Sewer District WaterShed location at 180 Park Drive South with his car and then drove away.

Investigators found a serial number on some of the debris left behind and used it to track down Knopf’s car. The McComb Police Department Facebook page says the man admitted he caused the damage.

Authorities have forwarded the case to the Findlay Municipal Court.

