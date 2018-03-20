McComb Man Arrested After Firing Shotgun During Alleged Dispute

3/20/18 – 5:03 A.M.

Deputies arrested a McComb man after he fired a shotgun during a confrontation with neighbors over the weekend. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened on North Liberty Street around 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say they found a hole in a nearby car after 51-year-old Michael Pardon fired the gun. Pardon is facing felonious assault, criminal damaging, and using a weapon while intoxicated charges.

Pardon told deputies he fired the shotgun in self-defense. He said he heard a noise outside his home.

Pardon reportedly had a blood-alcohol level of .228.