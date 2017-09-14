McComb Officials Concerned About State Of Former Bennett’s Location

9/14/17 – 5:00 A.M.

McComb officials want to talk to the owners of the building that once housed Bennett’s Furniture Town. The Courier reports the buildings have windows broken out, and brick walls that are crumbling and sagging in some spots. Mayor Chuck Latta tells the newspaper he’s worried the bricks could fall on someone walking down the street.

The village has sent a certified letter to Bennett Brothers Furniture Company and its president, Joe Wasson. The letter asks Wasson to cooperate with an inspection of the buildings. If the village doesn’t get a response by early October, inspectors will look at the buildings without the company’s help.

Latta tells the newspaper the village tried to talk to Wasson about the issues but he declined to meet with officials.

Bennett’s Furniture town closed in 2013.

MORE: The Courier