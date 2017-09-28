McComb To Have Family-Friendly Movie nights At The Village Park

09/28/17 – 4:06 P.M.

The McComb Region Heart & Soul team has awarded the first of five mini-grants to the McComb Church of Christ. The church will use the $1,200 grant to begin a family-friendly movie and concert series in the village park. The first movie will be shown this fall and the date will be announced.

The money comes from the remaining amount of the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation’s $136,000 grant. That money was awarded to the McComb Region Heart & Soul in 2015.