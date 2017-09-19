McComb Woman Sentenced For Running Into Water Dispensary Station

9/19/17 – 5:11 A.M.

A Hancock County judge has sentenced a McComb woman for running into the village’s water dispensary station with her SUV. The Courier reports 22-year-old Taylor Knopf faced a count of leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Findlay Municipal Court records show Knopf received a 30-day jail sentence with 25 days suspended. She’ll also have to pay a $400 fine.

McComb Police say Knopf ran into the Northwestern Water and Sewer District facility in the village. They were able to track down the SUV from markings and serial numbers on debris left at the scene of the crash. She admitted her involvement when interviewed by the police.

MORE: The Courier