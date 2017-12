12/12/17 – 5:08 A.M.

Full-time municipal workers in McComb could see pay raises in 2018. The Courier reports the village’s finance committee recommended 2 percent pay increases for employees during a Monday meeting. The council could vote on the suggestion at a future meeting and make the raises retroactive to January 1 if the measure passes.

Council says village workers haven’t had a raise in two years.

