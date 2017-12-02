McMaster: North Korean threat increasing every day

Alex Wong/Getty Images(SIMI VALLEY, Calif.) — The threat emerging from North Korea’s rogue regime is “increasing every day,” according to White House national security advisor H.R. McMaster.

“I think it’s increasing every day,” McMaster told moderator Bret Baier Saturday afternoon at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, CA. Referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, McMaster added, “Every time he conducts a missile launch and nuclear test, he gets better. And whether it’s a success or a failure isn’t as important as understanding that over the years he’s been learning from failures, improving and thereby increasing his threat to all of us.”

On Tuesday, North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile which flew for approximately 50 minutes, soared 2,800 miles into space and achieved the highest altitude and longest flight duration of any North Korean trial launch to date. The launch constitutes North Korea’s 15th missile test in 2017, and third-ever ICBM test.

McMaster also reassured Americans who plan on traveling to South Korea for the Winter Olympics this coming February; “Americans should feel safe because we have an extraordinarily ready and capable military and that military is getting stronger every day.”

