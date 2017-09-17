McMaster: Trump could keep US in climate accord with deal 'that benefits the American people'

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said President Donald Trump could decide to keep the U.S. in the Paris climate accord if there is a better agreement that benefits the American people.

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos asked McMaster in an interview on This Week Sunday if it was possible that the U.S. may stay in the international climate accord. The Wall Street Journal on Saturday reported that the Trump administration was seeking to avoid withdrawal from the accord.

“If there’s an agreement that benefits the American people, certainly,” McMaster told Stephanopoulos.

In June, the president announced that the U.S. would exit the climate agreement, saying, “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

Trump’s national security adviser said the president has been clear he is withdrawing the U.S. from the deal because it does not benefit the U.S., but would be open to re-entering the accord if a there is a better deal.

“What the president has said is that we are withdrawing from the Paris accord. He left the door open to re-entering at some later time if there can be a better deal for the United States,” McMaster said.

“The president’s objection to Paris is not that he’s against the environment or the climate,” McMaster said. “What the president wants is a more effective approach to energy and the climate.”

McMaster was also asked about the president’s response to the London Underground terror attack Friday. After the attack, the president tweeted that the United States’ travel ban should be “far larger, tougher.”

The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

McMaster said the administration is “looking at” the issue.

He said they’re looking at “how to protect the American people better, how to ensure that we know who these people are who are moving.” “If you can’t screen people effectively to know who’s coming into your country, then you shouldn’t allow people from that country to travel.”

McMaster also addressed North Korea’s latest missile test and the United Nations Security Council’s approval of new sanctions against the regime. The president on Sept. 12 called the sanctions “not a big deal,” apparently questioning their potential effectiveness.

“We all have our doubts about whether or not that’s going to be enough,” McMaster said of the UN action. “And so we have to prepare all options. We have to make sure all options are under development to ensure that this regime cannot threaten the world with a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Trump tweeted Sunday morning that he spoke with South Korean President Moon Jae-in last night and asked how “Rocket Man” is doing.

I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2017

Stephanopoulos asked McMaster if “Rocket Man” refers to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“It appears to be so. That is where the rockets and missiles are coming from, is North Korea,” he said.

