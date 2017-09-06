“Mean Girls” musical coming to Broadway in 2018

Getty Images/Paul Hawthorne(NEW YORK) — Following a world premiere at Washington, D.C.’s National Theatre October 31, a musical version of Mean Girls will be headed to the Great White Way officially on April 8.

Co-written by the movie’s writer and star Tina Fey as well as her husband Jeff Richmond, the play will start previews March 12, 2018 before it starts its run at the August Wilson Theatre.

Like the movie, the play will follow Cady Heron — played by Lindsay Lohan in the 2004 film — who has to navigate the veritable jungle of high school after being raised in Africa with her parents. Along the way, Cady runs afoul of the “Plastics,” and plots to take the titular girls down.

Fey herself announced the dates via Twitter; Casey Nicholaw, a Tony winner for The Book of Mormon among other productions is directing.

Tickets go on sale to the general public October 3.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.