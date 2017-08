8/29/17 – 5:21 A.M.

Forest could be the site of a medical marijuana grower. The Daily Chief-Union reports Green Camp Provisions wants to build a facility on the village’s east side. The company says it would create 21 jobs.

A state board is considering applications from 109 possible cultivators. Ohio is only granting 12 licenses. The company expects to find out if the Forest site gets a license by November.