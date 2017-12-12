Meet the women competing for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s heart on season 22 of “The Bachelor”

ABC/Lou Rocco(LOS ANGELES) — The 29 women who will be competing on the new season of The Bachelor include a business owner, a personal stylist, a nanny and a sports reporter — and many work in real estate, the same profession as Arie Luyendyk, Jr., the man whose heart they are vying for.

The women range in age from 25 to 33 and hail from all over the country and Canada. Four have the name Lauren. Several are women of color. They are “dog moms” and pizza lovers, jetsetters and home cooks.

Luyendyk, a former racecar driver turned real estate broker, was revealed as the new Bachelor on Good Morning America in September.

“I just kind of went in with an open mind, open heart,” Luyendyk said of his decision to become the Bachelor. “It just kind of hit me right now that I’m here.”

35-year-old Luyendyk is no stranger to The Bachelor, having first appeared on season eight of The Bachelorette in 2012, when he tried unsuccessfully to win over Emily Maynard.

When Luyendyk tried to woo Maynard, he earned the nickname the “kissing bandit.” He said he could live up to that nickname again if he finds “the right woman.”

Season 22 of The Bachelor begins on January 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here’s the complete list of new Bachelor contestants:

Ali, 27, personal stylist, Dallas, Texas

Amber, 29, business owner, Denver, Colorado

Annaliese, 32, event designer, San Francisco, California

Ashley, 25, real estate agent, West Palm Beach, Florida

Rebecca (Becca), 27, publicist, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Rebekah (Bekah), nanny, Los Angeles, California

Bibiana, 30, executive assistant, Miami Beach, Florida

Brianna, 25, sports reporter, Portland, Oregon

Brittane, 27, marketing manager, Los Angeles, California

Brittany, 30, tech recruiter, Austin, Texas

Caroline, 26, realtor, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Chelsea, 29, real estate executive assistant, Portland, Maine

Jacqueline, 26, research coordinator, New York, New York

Jenna, 28, social media manager, Raleigh, North Carolina

Jennifer (Jenny), 25, graphic designer, Chicago, Illinois

Jessica, 26, television host, Santa Monica, California

Kendall, 26, creative director, Los Angeles, California

Krystal, 30, fitness coach, San Diego, California

Lauren B., 25, technology salesperson, Dallas, Texas

Lauren G., 26, executive recruiter, Los Angeles, California

Lauren J., 33, recent master’s graduate, New Roads, Louisiana

Lauren S., 31, social media manager, Dallas, Texas

Maquel, 23, photographer, Orem, Utah

Marikh, 27, restaurant owner, Salt Lake City, Utah

D’Nysha (Nysha), 30, orthopedic nurse, Anderson, South Carolina

Olivia, 23, marketing associate, Chicago, Illinois

Seinne, 27, commercial real estate manager, Newport Beach, California

Tia, 26, physical therapist, Weiner, Arkansas

Valerie, 25, server, Nashville, Tennessee

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.