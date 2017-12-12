Meet the women competing for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s heart on season 22 of “The Bachelor”
(LOS ANGELES) — The 29 women who will be competing on the new season of The Bachelor include a business owner, a personal stylist, a nanny and a sports reporter — and many work in real estate, the same profession as Arie Luyendyk, Jr., the man whose heart they are vying for.
The women range in age from 25 to 33 and hail from all over the country and Canada. Four have the name Lauren. Several are women of color. They are “dog moms” and pizza lovers, jetsetters and home cooks.
Luyendyk, a former racecar driver turned real estate broker, was revealed as the new Bachelor on Good Morning America in September.
“I just kind of went in with an open mind, open heart,” Luyendyk said of his decision to become the Bachelor. “It just kind of hit me right now that I’m here.”
35-year-old Luyendyk is no stranger to The Bachelor, having first appeared on season eight of The Bachelorette in 2012, when he tried unsuccessfully to win over Emily Maynard.
When Luyendyk tried to woo Maynard, he earned the nickname the “kissing bandit.” He said he could live up to that nickname again if he finds “the right woman.”
Season 22 of The Bachelor begins on January 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Here’s the complete list of new Bachelor contestants:
Ali, 27, personal stylist, Dallas, Texas
Amber, 29, business owner, Denver, Colorado
Annaliese, 32, event designer, San Francisco, California
Ashley, 25, real estate agent, West Palm Beach, Florida
Rebecca (Becca), 27, publicist, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Rebekah (Bekah), nanny, Los Angeles, California
Bibiana, 30, executive assistant, Miami Beach, Florida
Brianna, 25, sports reporter, Portland, Oregon
Brittane, 27, marketing manager, Los Angeles, California
Brittany, 30, tech recruiter, Austin, Texas
Caroline, 26, realtor, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
Chelsea, 29, real estate executive assistant, Portland, Maine
Jacqueline, 26, research coordinator, New York, New York
Jenna, 28, social media manager, Raleigh, North Carolina
Jennifer (Jenny), 25, graphic designer, Chicago, Illinois
Jessica, 26, television host, Santa Monica, California
Kendall, 26, creative director, Los Angeles, California
Krystal, 30, fitness coach, San Diego, California
Lauren B., 25, technology salesperson, Dallas, Texas
Lauren G., 26, executive recruiter, Los Angeles, California
Lauren J., 33, recent master’s graduate, New Roads, Louisiana
Lauren S., 31, social media manager, Dallas, Texas
Maquel, 23, photographer, Orem, Utah
Marikh, 27, restaurant owner, Salt Lake City, Utah
D’Nysha (Nysha), 30, orthopedic nurse, Anderson, South Carolina
Olivia, 23, marketing associate, Chicago, Illinois
Seinne, 27, commercial real estate manager, Newport Beach, California
Tia, 26, physical therapist, Weiner, Arkansas
Valerie, 25, server, Nashville, Tennessee
