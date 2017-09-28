Men Involved In Stabbing Had Previous Issues With Each Other

9/28/17 – 5:04 A.M.

We’re learning more about a stabbing incident in the Planet Fitness parking lot from last weekend. The Findlay Police Department tells the Courier the two men involved in the incident have had problems with each other before. However, they didn’t give any other details about that.

Investigators say 41-year-old Jason Turner suffered injuries to his head, upper back, and shoulders. Police expect him to fully recover. 32-year-old Michael Smith was also involved in the incident and received treatment at Blanchard Valley Hospital for unspecified injuries.

The police department hasn’t made any arrests in the case. They are collecting evidence and will hand it over to the Hancock County Prosecutor.

MORE: The Courier