Meryl Streep, Hugh Jackman, others, react to Golden Globes nominations

(LOS ANGELES) — The film The Shape of Water and HBO's Big Little Lies lead the nominees for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 75th Anniversary Golden Globe Awards, announced Monday morning.

The Shape of Water earned a leading seven nominations, including Best Motion Picture — Drama, Best Director for Guillermo del Toro, and Best Screenplay. Close behind are The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, tied with six nods.

For television, HBO’s Big Little Lies earned the most nominations, with six, followed by Feud: Bette and Joan with four, and Fargo, This Is Us and The Handmaid’s Tale tied with three. HBO also earned the most nominations of any television outlet, with 12, followed by Netflix with nine and FX, with eight.

Some of those lucky enough to get the nod sounded off:

Hugh Jackman, whose P.T. Barnum movie The Greatest Showman was nominated in the best motion picture Musical or Comedy category, best song, and best actor category for Jackman himself, noted on Facebook, “Over 7 years ago we began the journey to get @GreatestShowman made into a major motion picture. Through all of the (literal) blood, sweat and tears …. giving up was never an option. As it is said – with great risk comes great reward. Thank you #HFPA! @goldenglobes.”

Some nominees reached out to Variety about the honor:

Nicole Kidman, Best Actress in a Limited Series nominee for Big Little Lies, said, “We are all aware of how rare it is for a show and it’s cast to be honored in such a huge way, and we are all incredibly grateful. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for giving the show so much love. It was made with love, guided by the incredible David E. Kelley and Jean-Marc Vallée as well as my partners in passion Reese Witherspoon, Per Saari and Bruna Papandrea. The character Celeste is so precious to me and the recognition is deeply appreciated.”

Meryl Streep, Best Actress in a Drama nominee for The Post, told the trade, “I’m thrilled for the movie, for [fellow nominees] Steven [Spielberg] and Tom [Hanks], and for the incredible ensemble of actors who made this movie need its moment in history. Thanks HFPA.”

Legendary actor Gary Oldman had this to say to Variety for his acclaimed work in Darkest Hour: “It’s a very nice little bump and it’s the first time I’ve been nominated for a Golden Globe. It was such a privilege and honor to play Winston Churchill and I enjoyed every single minute of it.” Cheekily, he added, “This could not have happened to a nicer guy.”…

Emma Stone, Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical for Battle of the Sexes, thanked her real life alter-ego: “Thank you to the HFPA for this honor and thank you beyond measure to the one and only Billie Jean King. She is a brilliant, brave, and game-changing human being and I wish to be half the woman she is someday. I share this with the whole cast and crew of ‘Battle of the Sexes,’ a film I feel very lucky to have been a part of.”

Guillermo del Toro, honored with a best director nomination for his much-nominated The Shape of Water, told the trade, “It was such a long journey and there are moments when you have to put all your faith in it. It’s kind of surreal that it exists and this is the cherry on top. It really has been a team effort, we knew were a team before we were a team because all of these roles were written for each actor so its nice to see them getting nominated as well.”

Sally Hawkins, recognized in the Best Actress in a Drama category for The Shape of Water, noted, “What a beautiful gift. Thank you with all my heart to the Hollywood Foreign Press for honoring this special film and my part in it. I am so very humbled by this acknowledgement. Every piece of this film was and is a gift for me. Working with Guillermo del Toro along with this exceptional cast and crew was one of the most extraordinary, heart-expanding experiences. He is one of the greatest filmmakers of our time I believe. And I am beyond thrilled that his vision, his ingenuity. and artwork has been recognized in this way. … Thank you with all my heart, thank you. I believe in magic and this is a magical thing.”

Sam Rockwell, winning acclaim for his role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, said, “I want to thank the members of the HFPA for this honor, and to also thank and congratulate Martin McDonagh, my friend and collaborator, for bringing Dixon, Mildred, and the characters of ‘Three Billboards’ to the screen. It is both exciting and humbling to be joined by Willem [Dafoe], Armie [Hammer], Christopher [Plummer], and Richard [Jenkins], all of whom I have admired for many years. I am thrilled for Fran [Frances McDormand], Martin [McDonagh, the director], Carter [Burwell, nominated for best score], and the cast and crew who made Three Billboards.”

Saoirse Ronan, Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for Lady Bird, told the trade she was hiking with a friend at an ancient Irish monastery site when she learned of the honor. “It’s really beautiful so it was amazing to find out here,” she explained. “And I think that Greta [Gerwig] should have been nominated for directing. As a filmmaker, the work she has gone is really extraordinary. The film’s nomination, that’s really her nomination and so well-deserved.”

