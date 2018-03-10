Miami Beach nightclub under investigation after woman rode white horse into crowd

DigitalVision/Thinkstock(MIAMI) — A Miami Beach nightclub is under investigation over possible issues around animal cruelty, public health and public safety after video surfaced online of a white horse being ridden inside the venue earlier this week.

Video shot inside Mokai Lounge in Miami Beach showed a woman in costume riding a horse into a crowd, shortly after which the horse appears to fall followed by the woman tumbling off the animal.

The owner of the video wants to remain anonymous, but it has gone viral, with some people upset outraged at the lounge for alleged animal abuse. The video may be disturbing to some viewers.

“This is not okay and if it does not upset or disturb you, then you need to re-evaluate yourself and your morals/values,” one person posted on Facebook. “It is inhumane and the definition of animal cruelty.”

ABC News reached out to Mokai Lounge for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Miami Beach Police and the city’s code enforcement office said they are investigating.

“Last night [the Miami Beach Police Department] was made aware of the alleged incident at Mokai. We are very concerned over the allegations. As such, we have launched a joint investigation with Miami Beach Code Enforcement,” police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez told ABC News on Friday. “The investigation is in its infancy.”

Miami Beach Code Enforcement confirmed to ABC that there is “an active investigation” of the incident. The city told ABC it will be looking at all angles, including possible animal cruelty, public health or safety issues. The Office of the State Attorney will also be involved, the city added.

The business license was revoked by Miami Beach, in a new statement to ABC News. “I was disgusted and offended that any legitimate businessperson would think this was an appropriate action to take,” City Manager Jimmy L. Morales said in the statement.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said he was stunned by the incident and supports the actions of Morales and his staff.

“Animal cruelty is an abhorrent and vile act,” Gelber said in the statement.

