Michael Bolton re-imagines 'Game of Thrones' theme song

Singer Michael Bolton put his own '90s spin on the Games of Thrones theme song, and the results are epic.

In a new YouTube video from Screen Junkies called “Honest Retro TV Themes!,” Bolton and several other artists re-imagine modern TV themes from some Emmy-nominated shows.

Bolton takes on Game of Thrones, even though it isn’t eligible for Emmys this year. “House Bolton does what it wants,” he says, before transforming the theme into a dramatic power ballad.

The lyrics include phrases like “Hold the door to my heart,” a reference to the famous line by the show’s character, Hodor, and complaints about there being “too many names in the Games of Thrones” as the long list of credits roll.

Also featured in the video is pop star Natasha Bedingfield, whose song “Unwritten” was the theme for The Hills. In this clip, she gives an upbeat, ‘90s-inspired theme to Stranger Things.

Paula Cole revamps her Dawson’s Creek theme song, “I Don’t Want to Wait,” into a sisterhood anthem for The Handmaid’s Tale. And Brian McKnight tackles the epic sadness of This Is Us with a Cheers-inspired theme that segues into Kenny Loggins’ “This Is It” melody, ending with the lyric, “And someday we’ll all die, sha na na nah.”

[embedded content]

