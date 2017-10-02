Michael Che's “SNL” take down of President Trump ignites social media

(L-R) Colin Jost, Michael Che – NBC/Will Heath(NEW YORK) — During Saturday Night Live‘s “Weekend Update” segment, co-anchor Michael Che criticized President Donald Trump’s response to the devastation to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria, by referring to the President at one point as a “b****” and a “cheap cracker.”

“This isn’t that complicated, man,” said Che. “It’s hurricane relief and people need help. You just did this for white people — twice. Do the same thing: Go tell [first lady] Melania [Trump] to put on her flood heels, get some bottled water, some food, pack up some extra Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl T-shirts, and write them a check with our money, you cheap cracker!”

The Trump administration has drawn sharp criticism from congressional Democrats, civic leaders and celebrities for what they see as a slow federal response to the devastation in Puerto Rico, as well as what some see as the president’s insensitivity to the suffering.

Che’s remarks have blown up social media, drawing praise from some people, with others calling them racist, with many asking what the response would have been had anyone on SNL referred to President Obama using a racial slur.

Che’s comments start at about the 1:47 mark.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

[embedded content]

