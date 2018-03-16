Michael Flynn campaigning for California congressional candidate

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(LA QUINTA, Calif.) — Lt. General Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser under President Trump, is expected to attend an event Friday night for California congressional candidate Omar Navarro, ABC News has learned.

Flynn is going to make remarks and announce his endorsement of Navarro for Congress, according to Navarro and Joy Miedecke, president of the East Valley Republican Women Federated — the organization hosting the event in La Quinta, Calif.

A source close to Flynn confirmed to ABC News that he plans on attending Friday night’s event and is expected to announce his endorsement.

“He’s endorsing me,” Navarro, a small-business owner, told ABC News.

Navarro, who is challenging longtime Rep. Maxine Waters, said he and Flynn had been communicating via email. They met in person in February when Navarro was in Washington, D.C., to attend the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“We talked to each other for two hours. We got along really well,” he said, adding that Flynn agreed to endorse him at that time.

This is the first public appearance by Flynn since he had left the White House, been charged and began cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Navarro brushed off concerns about the investigation. He said he was “very happy” to have the endorsement because he has “a lot of respect for the man.”

“It was an honor, and it’s great to have the support for my campaign,” Navarro said, adding, “I’m more than honored to have his endorsement.”

In December, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with the Russian ambassador before Trump took office. Flynn faces one count of lying to federal authorities, and his sentencing hasn’t been set, pending his successful cooperation with Mueller’s investigation.

Navarro challenged Waters in 2016 and received 24 percent of the vote to her 76 percent.

The 43rd Congressional District is rated by the Cook Political Report as +29 for Democrats and considered a safe seat for the party.

Navarro has not been endorsed by the California Republican Party.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.