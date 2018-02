2/8/18 – 6:42 A.M.

A Michigan man is going to prison for robbing a Bluffton convenience store. The Courier reports 32-year-old Eric Auchmuty received a three-year sentence for the incident at the Circle K in April of 2016. He reportedly showed an employee a handgun during the robbery.

Auchmuty had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of armed robbery in Macomb County, Michigan. That incident also happened in April of 2016.

