Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella discusses the jobs of the future

ABC News(NEW YORK) — According to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, artificial intelligence will bring about new opportunities — particularly in employment.

In an interview with ABC News’ “Real Biz with Rebecca Jarvis,” Nadella discussed the future of AI and its potential impact on jobs. He feels that concerns about AI diminishing the work force may be overblown.

“I personally think that the one thing that we shouldn’t do is fall victim to this lump of labor-fallacy. In other words, there will be new jobs,” Nadella says.

But what exactly are the new jobs that will be created? Nadella says to expect “people on people jobs.” These require skills that demand significant interaction, such as eldercare, according to Microsoft’s Executive Vice President for Business Development Frank Shaw.

We will not just see technology-driven jobs and “digital artisanal jobs” — which are those that require humans to utilize AI to create products or solutions, Nadella says.

“So much of the last 10 years has been consumption … now is the time for creation — like in [building video game] Minecraft, with [Microsoft Paint spinoff] paint3d,” Shaw tells ABC News.

AI has been a major focus for Microsoft. In Nadella’s new book, “Hit Refresh,” he discusses the three core principles that govern the company’s approach to AI: building intelligence that augments human abilities and experiences, instilling trust into technology, and creating technology that is respectful to everyone.

“One of the things that I feel you’ve got to do is grab onto the real opportunity offered today to help humans, to empower humans,” he said.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.