Midwest and Northeast brace for bitter cold, more snow

A fresh round of cold and snow headed toward the Midwest and Northeast on Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches and warnings for nine states from Indiana to Maine as an Alberta Clipper storm system moves through Monday into Tuesday.

The system is just moving into the northern Plains from the Dakotas to Minnesota and Wisconsin, with snow from Minneapolis to Chicago.

The storm system is forecast to move east into the Great Lakes by Monday evening, bringing snow from Detroit to Cleveland.

The clipper system is expected to touch down in the Northeast by Tuesday morning, with snow mostly inland and rain showers from Boston south to Washington, D.C.

Most of the snow will fall in the Midwest and Northeast just north of major metropolitan areas. Some parts of inland Maine could get as much as 10 inches.

Behind the storm system, the coldest air of the season is forecast for the Northeast by Wednesday morning.

