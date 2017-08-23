Mihalik Joins Other Ohio Mayors To Lobby For Opioid Operations Center

8/23/17 – 5:26 A.M.

Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik is joining a group of mayors from across the state in lobbying for a new way to fight the opioid epidemic. The Associated Press reports the Ohio Mayors Alliance is urging Governor John Kasich to start an emergency operations center to coordinate the response to the opioid issue. The idea is to establish a joint operations center like what might appear during a disease outbreak.

Kasich spokesman John Keeling says the Governor will give the matter serious consideration.

The operations center is one of seven suggestions for combating opioid abuse. The mayors also want the state to review Medicaid policies related to detoxification and treatment programs for addicts.

MORE: The Courier