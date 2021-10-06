Seaman Alexis Ennis
SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 2, 2021) Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Alexis Ennis, from Ada, Ohio, participates in color guard practice aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna Gonzales)