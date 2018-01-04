Mira Sorvino thanks 'loving' “Goodfellas” dad Paul after he threatens to kill Harvey Weinstein for damaging her career

Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — It’s probably not wise to get on the bad side of one of cinema’s most powerful onscreen mobsters, but that’s where Harvey Weinstein now finds himself. Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino has vowed some street justice for the disgraced movie mogul’s damaging the career of Sorvino’s Oscar-winning daughter, Mira.

In the wake of the numerous sexual harassment and other allegations made against Weinstein, it was revealed the disgraced movie mogul effectively punished both Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd for rejecting his alleged advances, by badmouthing them to Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson, who was considering them both for roles in the films.

Paul Sorvino tells TMZ that if the law doesn’t catch up to “that pig” Weinstein, “he will have to meet me and I will kill that motherf***er.” Sorvino explained that the former movie titan would have been “in a wheelchair” if the “furious” actor knew what the executive allegedly tried to pull with his “wonderful, creative” daughter.

On Twitter, Mira responded, “My love for my father has only continued to grow since this moment. All the love in my heart! He is the most loving father, the most brilliant actor…the wisest and most human advice giver, & best Grandpa ever!!”

Jackson recently revealed to the New Zealand website Stuff that he was told to avoid Sorvino and Judd because they were difficult to work with. “At the time, we had no reason to question what these guys were telling us — but in hindsight…this was very likely the Miramax smear campaign in full swing,” said Jackson. “I now suspect we were fed false information about both of these talented women — and as a direct result their names were removed from our casting list.”

Through his rep, Weinstein has denied any accusations of retaliation.

