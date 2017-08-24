Missing Teen From Vermont Found In Bowling Green

8/24/17 – 7:23 A.M.

A teenager reported missing in Vermont turned up in Bowling Green this week. The Valley News reports authorities found 17-year-old Killian O’Reilly in Wood County Wednesday after he and two other teens went missing from an overnight camping trip in Thetford, Vermont Sunday.

Police say O’Reilly, 16-year-old Liam MacLeod, and 17-year-old Kyle Casey are members of a short term residential program in Pike, New Hampshire. Investigators believe MacLeod and Casey are still traveling together.

We have pictures of the teens on our website.

