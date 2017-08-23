Missing teen walks out of Tennessee woods after 11 days

George Rose/Getty Images(BLOUNT COUNTY, Tennessee) — A teen missing for 11 days walked out of the Tennessee woods in good condition on Tuesday after disappearing following a hike with his stepfather.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park confirmed in a release that Austin Bohanan, 18, emerged from the woods at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Bohanan was taken to a local hospital, but later released, according to ABC affiliate WATE.

“We are so grateful for all the love, prayers and support from everyone,” his aunt Carrie Bohanan told WATE at the hospital.

WATE said Bohanan was first reported missing on Sunday, Aug. 13 after going for a hike with his stepfather on Friday. Bohanan’s great-uncle told The Associated Press it was not unusual for the teen to go camping alone.

Two search and rescue teams and 28 trained emergency responders had been searching the difficult terrain, WATE reported.

