Mixed day on Wall Street despite encouraging news ahead of November jobs report

JaysonPhotography/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Stocks lost steam following a mid-session rally as Wall Street got encouraging news ahead of the government jobs report this Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell again, dropping 39.73 to a close of 23,140.91.

The Nasdaq climbed 14.17, finishing the day at 6,776.38, while the S&P 500 dipped to 2,629.27 at the close.

Payroll company ADP released its latest hiring survey Wednesday, finding that many people seeking jobs are getting them. Private employers, the survey says, created 190,000 jobs in November. The government’s figures are due out on Friday.

The trade group Airlines for America says 41 million people will travel by plane for the holidays. That figure would be more than three percent higher than last year.

And oil fell more than four percent Wednesday, a barrel selling for $55.95.

