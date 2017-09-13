Moderate Democrats head to White House for meeting on tax reform, infrastructure

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — A number of leading moderate House Democrats have been invited to participate in a bipartisan roundtable with President Trump Wednesday afternoon.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., a leader of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, said the White House legislative affairs office invited him and other members to discuss health care, tax reform and infrastructure.

“I’m hoping this is part of a new era of bipartisanship — because that’s what people want,” he said.

Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., the other co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, is among the Republicans invited to the session, his office confirmed.

The bipartisan meeting will take place at 2 p.m. in the White House Cabinet Room, according to the president’s schedule.



Gottheimer, who attended a bipartisan meeting at the White House last week on New York and New Jersey infrastructure projects, told reporters he wants to discuss the status of young undocumented immigrants with Trump and push for a vote to address the expiring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA).

“If there’s bipartisan support to get something done, let’s bring it to the floor and get legislation passed,” he said.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, co-chair of the Blue Dog Coalition, another group of moderate House Democrats, is also expected to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, Trump dined Tuesday night with several Republican and Democratic senators to discuss tax reform.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.