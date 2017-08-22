Mom of missing sailor from destroyer USS John S. McCain 'couldn't be prouder' of her son

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christian Senyk/Released(DETROIT) — The mother of one of the ten sailors who went missing following a U.S. Navy ship collision near Singapore on Monday said that she and her husband “couldn’t be prouder” of their son.

April Brandon, the mother of Kenneth Brandon, spoke to ABC News about her son.

“His father and I couldn’t be prouder of our son,” Brandon said about her son. “He’s a great kid [and] he’s a hero.”

Brandon told ABC News that officers from the Navy came to her home and told her they are doing everything possible to find Kenneth.

“The Naval officer came over to tell me he’s missing,” Brandon said. “That’s the last update that we have.”

The family has a history with the Navy that dates back many years, according to Brandon.

“His father was in the Navy, his stepmother had been in the Navy, my father was in the Navy,” Brandon says.

The collision represents the second such incident involving a U.S. ship in Asian waters in two months. Back in June, seven sailors died when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan, leading to the death of seven sailors.

Although fatalities have been confirmed in the accident regarding the USS John McCain, it is unclear at this time how many sailors died as a result.

The Navy said they discovered human remains in the search for the missing sailors early Monday morning.

