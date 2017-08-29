Mom rescued from Houston roof reunited with man who saved her life

KTRK-TV(HOUSTON) — A mother of three who was rescued with her family from the roof of a two-story home was reunited for the first time with the man who saved their life.

When Iashia Nelson, 36, finally saw a boat bring them to safety, she said her emotions overcame her. “I was so emotional I couldn’t hold back my tears, I was crying,” Nelson said today on Good Morning America.

WATCH: Iashia Nelson breaks down waiting for help in Houston. Tonight, she’s safe with her family. She shares her story tomorrow on @GMA. pic.twitter.com/fsC05ndy7W — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 29, 2017

Nelson and her family were rescued by the “Cajun Navy,” an informal volunteer group with small watercraft. After the children were picked up, the adults in the group, including Nelson, were rescued by another boat.

“I was so happy to see my kids getting on that boat and all those children we had with us getting on that boat. I don’t know what I would do if James and the Cajun Navy [had not come] and volunteered their service,” she added.

When James Murphy first passed the house in the boat, Nelson said, “We were hollering and he said, ‘I’ll be back for y’all I promise,’ and he kept his word and I’m forever grateful for him.”

Murphy told ABC News he ultimately used another man’s boat for the rescue because of the choppy flood waters.

“In order to get to them we tried a few boats, but it’s very dangerous and the currents were very strong,” Murphy said. “It was a big risk we just wanted to basically get them to safe ground.”

Murphy said he saved more than 100 people yesterday and plans to continue with rescue efforts today.

A GoFundMe page has been setup for Nelson and her family.

