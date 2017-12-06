Mom vilified for self-care post responds to backlash

(Kristen Hewitt) Kristen Hewitt with her husband and two daughters. (NEW YORK) — A Florida mom became the victim of a mom-blog frenzy this week after she posted on her Facebook page about a decision she made to skip her daughter’s school assembly.

It was, Kristen Hewitt told ABC News, the first time she had ever missed one of her kids’ events to do something for herself.

Her parenting crime: Going on a run and having her daughter’s dad and grandmother attend the school assembly in her place.

In the days leading up to the school assembly for her 8-year-old, she had worked seven days in a row, had come off a hectic Thanksgiving holiday, was preparing a birthday party for her 6-year-old daughter and her husband had been on the road. She had a 15-hour work day ahead. “I have anxiety,” she said. “I run for my anxiety and needed an hour to workout and prepare.”

Hewitt said she talked to her daughter in advance of the event and told her how proud she was of her. She took her for ice cream afterwards.

She spent seven years trying to conceive and then when she did, the sports reporter sidelined her career when her children came along, she said, in order to focus solely on them. She told ABC News she “lost herself” for a time.

“I’d become over-anxious and overworked. Self-care is something we all need,” she said. “Moms need to take a step back, especially during the holidays to take care of themselves.”

While some of the comments Hewitt’s received have echoed this sentiment, many did not. She has been called everything from a selfish b**** to a narcissist. But she maintains she “did what was best for me and for my family,” she said.

And she’d do it all over again, if for no other reason than to model how important self-care is to her own daughter.

“It’s OK to say to no to kids every once in awhile and say yes to yourself.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.