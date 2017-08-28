Mom's hilarious school supply video will have you thanking your kid's teacher

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — There are a few things more painful than shopping for school supplies.

Except perhaps, being the actual teacher requesting them.

Comedian Dena Blizzard’s video rant of why parents should stop complaining and buy their kid’s teacher anything they want has been viewed almost 15 million times in two days on Facebook. Blizzard shared her viral video with ABC News.

Watch and see why you’ll gladly run out to buy your kid’s teacher a microwave — or literally anything else they want — this school year.

