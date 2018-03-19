More Community Theater Coming To Findlay

03/19/18 – 7:21 P.M.

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts and Findlay Light Opera Company are joining forces. The collaboration is part of a two-year long partnership plan to bring community theatre to the Donnell Theater. The theater used to be Central Auditorium and is where the Findlay Light Opera Company held its shows.

The partnership is partially funded by a grant from the Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau. It will begin this fall with four cabaret shows as part of MCPA’s LIVE @ ARMES Series. There will also be musicals with a community cast in the winters of 2019 and 2020. A full-stage community show will be held on Central Stage in the summer of 2020.