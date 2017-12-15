More snow on the way for the East Coast, Great Lakes

ABC News.(NEW YORK) — Two storm systems will bring snow from the Great Lakes to the Northeast Friday into this weekend.

One storm system will bring more snow Friday from Minnesota to Michigan and into western New York and Pennsylvania, where a lake effect snow warning has been issued.

Also, a coastal storm system will move from the mid-Atlantic to southern New England coast Friday afternoon into the evening bringing a swath of accumulating snow from Washington, D.C. to New York City and into Boston.

Up to 3 inches of snow could fall from the mid-Atlantic states to southeastern New England. Up to 14 inches of snow is possible from a lake effect snow band in western New York and Pennsylvania. Also, a general area of 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected from Minnesota to Michigan.

Cold weather will linger through Sunday, especially in the Northeast.

The coldest wind chills will be found in the Northeast and New England on Saturday morning, when some readings will be below zero.

Gusty winds for California

• A dry area of low pressure will be moving through California later today into Saturday brining more gusty winds to the area!

Wind advisories, fire weather watches and red flag warnings stretch from the Mexican border to Northern California.

Late Friday through this weekend, winds will gust from 20 to 30 mph, with localized gusts near 50 mph possible.

