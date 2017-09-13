More Waste Brought To The Hancock County Landfill This Year

9/13/17 – 5:25 A.M.

More waste is finding its way to the Hancock County Landfill this year. Sanitary Engineer Steve Wilson says normally at this time of the year around 125,000 tons of material gets hauled into the landfill. Wilson told the Hancock County Commissioners that number is closer to 150,000 tons this year.

Wilson says debris from July’s flood is part of the reason for the increased tonnage. He added that ongoing construction projects and a soil remediation project have added to the total.

The extra waste means extra revenue. The commissioners approved an additional appropriation of $325,000 to the county landfill as a result of revenue generated.