Morgan Freeman to be honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Morgan Freeman is set to be honored for his decades of work in film by the Screen Actors Guild.

SAG-AFTRA announced on Tuesday that Freeman will be awarded the SAG Life Achievement Award at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, set to air on TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

The award, one of the guild’s highest honors, is given annually to an actor who “fosters the finest ideals of the acting profession.”

Freeman’s upcoming honor joins a long list of accolades, which include an Academy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Kennedy Center Honor, seven Image Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Some actors spend their entire careers waiting for the perfect role. Morgan showed us that true perfection is what a performer brings to the part,” SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement.

She continued: “He is innovative, fearless and completely unbound by expectations. As a chauffeur, convicted murderer, boxing gym attendant, pimp or president, Morgan fully realized every character, baring their souls and showcasing their humanity. It has been a privilege to see his genius at work.”

Freeman, has appeared in countless films, from The Dark Knight Rises, Bruce Almighty and Kiss the Girls, to Seven, Unforgiven, The Shawshank Redemption and Million Dollar Baby — he won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for the latter.



Freeman’s upcoming films include Villa Capri and Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

