Motorcycle Crash Injures One Near Upper Sandusky

8/21/17 – 6:52 A.M.

A motorcycle crash injured a Rockford man in Wyandot County over the weekend. The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 23 south of Wyandot Avenue.

56-year-old Michael Fox was riding onto the U.S. 23 southbound on-ramp when he went off the left side of the road and into the median, overturning. Upper Sandusky EMS took him to Wyandot Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Deputies cited Fox for failure control. The sheriff’s office suspects alcohol was a factor in the crash.