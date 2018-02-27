Mount Blanchard Residents Continue To Lobby Against Dry Storage Basins

2/27/18 – 10:56 A.M.

The fight against proposed dry storage basins for Blanchard river flooding continues for some Mount Blanchard residents. On Tuesday Carol Oman talked to the Hancock County Commissioners about areas that might work better for water retention. Commissioner Tim Bechtol agreed to take a look at them with her

The commissioners also agreed to forward Omans suggestions to the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District and to Stantec Engineering.

Stantec has proposed dry storage basins for flood mitigation but the conservancy has taken no action on those suggestions. Crews will start a river benching project in Findlay this year as part of the mitigation project.

Low lying areas in Oman’s proposal:

-State Route 37 at Blanchard River

-North edge of Mount Blanchard

-State Route 103 at Blanchard River

-Township Road 187 where road formerly crossed the river

-Two Areas on County Road 150 east of Blanchard River