Multimillion-dollar Malibu home teetering after mudslide

ABC News(MALIBU, Calif.) — A three-story home in Malibu, California, was seen teetering near the top of a canyon following recent mudslides.

Photos and video showed the foundation of a multimillion-dollar home crumbling, as its retaining wall had partially collapsed.

“We did find a good amount of water there,” Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Randall Wright told ABC station KABC-TV in Los Angeles. “We don’t know if it was in the earth itself or possibly even a sprinkler.”

Engineers continued to investigate the home in the 2800 block of Hume Road on Thursday.

“There’s a section of the backyard, about 250 feet long by 60 feet wide, and as that earth slid down, it collapsed a portion of the retaining wall,” Wright told ABC News in a telephone interview.

No other homes nearby are threatened by the potential landslide, with the canyon below the property empty, and no injuries were reported, Wright said.

Any risk of the home’s plummeting into the canyon was “very small,” he added.

The homeowners were said to be out of town, according to several neighbors and fire officials.

