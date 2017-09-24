Multiple churchgoers wounded in Tennessee shooting

iStock/Thinkstock(ANTIOCH, Tenn.) — One woman is dead and at least six churchgoers were wounded in a shooting Sunday at a church outside of Nashville, Tennessee, according to Nashville police.

Medical personnel are treating eight wounded individuals after the shooting took place at Burnett’s Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tennessee, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

The suspect was also wounded, according to the Nashville Fire Department. It was not immediately clear what injuries the suspect sustained.

All of the wounded have been transported to area hospitals; the majority of those wounded are older adults, according to the Fire Department.

