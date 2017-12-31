'Multiple deputies' injured after officers responded to domestic dispute in Denver area

iStock/Thinkstock(DENVER) — Multiple officers were injured after responding to a domestic call at an apartment complex in an affluent suburban county outside of Denver, authorities said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that deputies were injured after responding to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex at about 6:30 a.m. local time.

As the incident was still unfolding, police asked people to avoid the area and for those nearby to shelter in place.



This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

