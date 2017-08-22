Multiple injured in high-speed train incident outside of Philadelphia

Robert Millis / EyeEm(PHILADELPHIA) — More than 40 people were injured on Tuesday after a high-speed train made contact with an unoccupied parked train outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, according to official with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority.

The incident happened just after midnight at a transportation terminal in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, located about 30 minutes west of Philadelphia, a SEPTA spokeswoman said.

Forty-two people, including the train’s operator, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the accident, according to the spokeswoman.

The spokesperson did not say exactly how the trains made contact, but she said the incident involved two trains, including an inbound train on SEPTA’s Norristown High Speed line.

The incident is currently under investigation and police, medics and safety operations staff are all on scene, SEPTA officials said.

In an early morning briefing, Upper Darby Mayor Nicholas Micozzie said victims were taken to area hospitals and that four people suffered serious injuries, according to The Associated Press.

One witness, who said he was on the train at the time of the accident, said the collision occurred just as he stood up to get off the train.

“My face hit the wall, put a big hole in the wall and I went straight down. I blacked out,” the witness said in an interview with KYW-CBS on Tuesday.

“There was blood everywhere. The driver was all banged up and there was this one girl bleeding out of her face pretty bad.”

