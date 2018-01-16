Mysterious killing of three family members under investigation in California

KABC(LOS ANGELES) — Authorities in Southern California are searching for a suspect in the mysterious killing of three people over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, police responded to a home in Palmdale after a family member asked them to check on his family, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said.

Inside the home were the three victims: Richard Gardner II, 78; his wife, Pepper Gardner, 56; and Richard Gardner III, 52, the sheriff’s office said. The Los Angeles Times reported the males victims were father and son.

“It appears the victims suffered some trauma to their bodies, but the exact cause of death will be determined by the coroner,” the sheriff’s office said. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office said the sheriff’s department has placed a security hold on releasing information from the coroner.

No suspects have not been identified, the sheriff’s office said, adding that anyone with information is urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.