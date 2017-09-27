Names Of Men Involved In Stabbing Incident Released

9/27/17 – 5:16 A.M.

The Findlay Police Department has released the names of the men involved in a stabbing in the Planet Fitness parking lot on Sunday. Lt. Robert Ring says 41-year-old Jason Turner of Findlay received treatment for a stab wound at Blanchard Valley Hospital. He is still getting treatment, but investigators expect him to fully recover.

A release says 32-year-old Michael Smith of Findlay was also involved in the incident. He took himself to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not made any arrests. Investigators are looking into what led up to the stabbing. Once the investigation is over they will turn the information over to the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities are asking anyone who saw what happened to call the Findlay Police Department at (419)424-7164.