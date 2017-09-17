'Narcos' location scout found shot dead in Mexico

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A filming location scout for the Netflix series Narcos was found shot dead in farmlands near Mexico City last week, according to Mexico’s attorney general.

Carlos Muñoz Portal, who in addition to his work on Narcos provided location management for Hollywood blockbusters such as Fast & Furious and Spectre, was found shot dead in the driver’s seat of a compact car in the municipality of Temascalapa in Mexico State on Monday, Sept. 11, according to Mexican officials. Netflix confirmed the death on Sunday in a statement.

“We are aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family. The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate,” the company said.

The incident was reported by personnel from the municipal public security department, according to a statement from Mexico’s Attorney General’s office. Police were then sent to the area to investigate, according to the statement, which adds that a homicide investigation is now underway.

The Mexican Institute of Cinematography (MIC) also confirmed Portal’s death in a statement on Sunday.

Portal was a graduate of the University of the Americas, according to the MIC statement. He also worked on hit films Man on Fire, The Legend of Zorro and Apocalypto, as well as the award-winning Amazon series Mozart in the Jungle, according to MIC.

Narcos, which debuted on Netflix in 2015, focused its first two seasons on drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, then moved to the rise of southern Colombia’s deadly Cali Cartel. The series’ fourth season is set to debut in 2018, and will likely look at Mexico’s drug cartels.

Mexico ranked as the 22nd most dangerous country in the world in latest Global Peace Index (GPI) report from the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP), a global think tank. The country saw an 18 percent increase in homicides; 61 percent of these homicides were the result of a deadly attack with a firearm, according to the IEP. Peace in Mexico deteriorated by 4.3 percent in 2016, according to the institute.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.