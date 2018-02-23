“Nashville” announces mid-season premiere, series finale dates

CMT (LOS ANGELES) — CMT has set the date for the mid-season premiere and series finale of Nashville. The country music-themed drama will begin its last eight episodes on June 7 and end July 26.

The network also announced the final episodes of the series will introduce two new characters. True Detective’s Ronny Cox will play Gideon, a recovering alcoholic who’s working to heal his broken relationship with his son. Mia Maestro will also join the cast as Rosa, a fan of Darius’.

Nashville first premiered in 2012 on ABC but was cancelled after four seasons. CMT brought the show back last year for a fifth and now a final sixth season.

[embedded content]

