Nebraska fires AD Eichorst

Getty Images(LINCOLN, NE) — The University of Nebraska has fired athletic director Shawn Eichorst, the school announced Thursday.

In a statement, university chancellor Ronnie Green said “”Our fans and our student-athletes deserve leadership that drives the highest levels of competitiveness, as well as excellence across all facets of Husker athletics” and that Eichorst’s “efforts have not translated into on-field performance.”

The Huskers started the season with a 1-2 record, most recently losing to Northern Illinois 21-17 last Saturday.

“While I am deeply disappointed in the decision today, I am grateful for the wonderful years that my family and I have spent at Nebraska,” Eichorst said in a statement. “I am proud of how our student-athletes, coaches and staff represented this great university and state, and I am confident that the future is bright for Nebraska athletics.”

Eichorst was hired from the University of Miami in 2012.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.